Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Paul Patterson O'Grady convicted and fined after brawl breaks out at Wellington's Federal Hotel

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul O'Grady had been drinking at the Federal Hotel in Wellington when the brawl broke out on August 5 this year. Picture by Zaarkacha Marlan

A Wellington man who was called a "dog" while drinking at a local pub and sparked a brawl has been convicted and slapped with a fine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.