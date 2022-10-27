Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Luke Glase handed jail in the community after threatening neighbours, throwing a cat and threatening police

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Glase was at the Ploughman's Rest tavern in Wongarbon when the harassing tirade began. Picture by Zaarkacha Marlan

A Dubbo man who harassed his neighbours at a pub in Wongarbon before throwing a cat and threatening two female police officers has been slammed by a magistrate for his "disgraceful behaviour".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.