For over seven years, breast cancer survivor Crystal Harper has traveled 44,920 kilometres from her remote home in Coonabarabran to Dubbo Base Hospital for chemotherapy.
But now, she can receive vital chemotherapy treatment right at home, at Coonabarabran Community Health Centre.
A women's health nurse is now stationed at Coonabarabran, a town nearly 150 kilometres away or about an hour and a half drive to Dubbo, to assist Mrs Harper with her regular treatment in a groundbreaking service called Remote Video Assisted Chemotherapy (RVAC).
Mrs Harper was first diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2012 and it progressed to stage 4 in 2015, requiring treatment at Dubbo Hospital to keep her alive.
As a former nurse, regional health minister Bronnie Taylor is emphatic on the specific health needs of her fellow women in remote and rural areas.
Bringing vital health services, such as the RVAC, closer to women wherever they live, is vitally important to Mrs Taylor said.
"As a previous breast cancer nurse, I know how important it is to feel like their treatment teams understand their needs," she said.
"A nurse available onsite will mean more services than ever before will be delivered to women closer to home."
The RVAC service for breast cancer patients was deemed impossible to deliver in remote areas 15 years ago, but it has been developed along with other services to care for women's health such as cervical cancer screening, sexual health, post-natal checks, and pregnancy testing.
The RVAC is performed by trained nurses, such as nurse Larissa Wilkin who has been posted at Coonabarabran, to be on the ground to administer chemotherapy to a patient while being monitored by a doctor based in Dubbo.
"Services like RVAC are another step to improving the care for people in small communities through the use of virtual care to supervise the administration of cancer treatments at their local hospital," Mrs Taylor said.
"The new nurse will ensure daughters, mothers, sisters and wives in the Coonabarabran area get just that."
Minister for western NSW and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said bringing the RVAC service for women in remote towns "play a small but significant role in making the process a little bit easier for patients".
"Having this service in Coonabarabran means patients from communities across western NSW can receive the necessary treatment they require but at the same time remain close to loved ones in their home region," Mr Saunders said.
Mrs Harper said she was "honoured" to pioneer the RVAC treatment because it not only kept her safe from traveling the long distance to the hospital but it "changed my life completely."
"My seven years of treatment came at a significant financial cost...I am now able to enjoy my daily activities and spend more time with my family and friends," Mrs Harper said.
The women's health outreach service is also available for women residing at Baradine, Binnaway and Coonamble.
Women needing the service can book in by calling 1800 008 422.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
