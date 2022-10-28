When drought or floods hit our farmers, it's widely felt.
But there are people to help.
Aussie Helpers coordinator Katie O'Brien said being a farmer was "a tough gig."
"I spend a lot of time with them ...and it's not one-off with a lot of them, many of them we've seen through since the drought. It's been a recurring relationship," she said.
Ms O'Brien manages the Aussie Helpers depot on Yarrandale Road, where five volunteers have been working non-stop since the recent floods.
Hundreds of families are on their list for help, since the millennium drought then the onset of La Nina this year brought back the pressures, Mrs O'Brien said.
Just north of Dubbo, farmer Winsome Mumford has at least 100 metres of fencing to fix urgently after heavy run-offs from the creeks destroyed them.
Mrs Mumford is also isolated with the two main access roads into town both boggy and dangerous.
"Aussie Helpers are my constant help and they understand the uneasiness we feel," Mrs Mumford said.
"Keeping in touch with people and providing practical advice and support when things change is always there."
On the southern end of Nyngan, Monique and Jon Wye have 1,000 head of sheep they badly needed a shearer for.
One shearer responded during the interview with the Daily Liberal, with Mrs Wye quite excited, saying they're among farm workers hard to find in the current shortage.
It's only now the Wye family has been able to restock their farm after the drought destroyed their livelihood as livestock farmers.
To replace income lost during years of enduring the drought, Mr Wye took on a copper miner's job at Aries in Hermidale while Mrs Wye took clerical work at the primary schools at Nyngan and Hermidale.
But as they are getting back on their feet, their property near the Bogan River has been inundated by heavy rainfall along with spills from the river since September.
Surrounded by floodwater, Mrs Wye works from home and rides her motorbike to pick up grocery supplies from her daughter, receive mail and see other isolated neighbours a few kilometres away.
At least 10 families on the southern side of Nyngan have become isolated from overflows from the river, Mrs Wye said.
Asked to describe her family's situation, Mrs Wye said: "I try to do whatever I could and I've tried to keep that attitude...If you don't laugh, you'll gonna cry.
"There are a lot of people in a lot worse situations but for us, we are on the same boat, excuse the pun, but that's what keeps us a little bit light-hearted.
"My little adventures on my motorbike, taking some cut flowers and going down to have a cuppa with the neighbour.
"We have to stay positive, this flood is better than the drought...mother nature is a farming game. It's drought, dust storms, rain, flood and mouse plague or locusts or commodity prices."
Once the shearer and Mr Wye are done shearing, the next problem to beat is how to transport the wool to buyers, as floodwater will not have receded.
"It's not possible for trucks to come through, so it's a case of wait till it dries out," Mrs Wye said.
In the last 20 years, Aussie Helpers across Australia assisted some 180,000 struggling farming families, including helping their children attend school.
The calls for help in recent times have grown. To assist Aussie Helpers, visit the website.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
