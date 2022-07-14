The realities of tackling a surge in mental health cases and preventing suicides happening in the Dubbo-Orana region are the conversations National Mental Health Commission chief executive officer Christine Morgan is having while she's here.
Ms Morgan arrived in Dubbo on Wednesday morning to facilitate Connections 2022, a national in-person forum with local communities about mental health concerns they may have, flying in from flood-ravaged Lismore where she has heard firsthand people's raw experiences.
"We're hearing that so many things have happened here [in Dubbo] over the last two to three years that have impacted everybody's mental health," Ms Morgan said.
"They talked to us about the drought, the horrific dust storms, the mouse plague, and COVID. There's really not just one thing but many things have impacted the community."
Along with her important role at the commission to shape reforms on mental health policies, Ms Morgan has previously advised former prime minister Scott Morrison and his then cabinet on the nation's mental health and suicide prevention strategies.
Her vast exposure to solving mental health issues include leading the Butterfly Foundation to shape policies on tackling eating disorder such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia and binge eating that has affected at least four per cent, or about a million Australians, according to Inside Out Institute for Eating Disorders.
And every day at least six Australians are taking their own lives while another 30 people with mental health issues will attempt suicide, the Black Dog Institute said.
This mental health scourge is prevalent among those aged between 25 to 44 and a leading cause of death for youths aged between 15 to 24.
"Mental health is two words to describe a whole range of issues from unwellness through to psychological distress, depression, anxiety, severe complex presentation to eating disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia and all those are very present in every community," Ms Morgan said.
In summing up her involvement in all types of mental health issues that everyday Australians are struggling to confront and cope with, Ms Morgan said she was relieved to know that "community connectedness" is ingrained in them.
"There is a real sense that it negatively impacted them but the most interesting thing is that people are saying how much they are needing each other in order to manage distress.
"I am saying in addition to mental health services that benefit community connectedness, having somebody empathetic to talk to while services are there, you also need connections with family, loved ones and community."
She visited the recently opened Safe Haven at Church Street established by the NSW government, along with other services in the region, and agrees with views from the local community that mental health program alone "are not enough to cover everything we're trying to deal with."
As more people affected with mental health issues are opening up about their own experiences and how they are dealing with it, Ms Morgan said, it is one of the ways they are encouraging communities to do "so we can actually do things better."
"I am really interested to hear from people here in the Dubbo community how they're faring and what it is we need to do to try and ensure people are getting access to the support they need," Ms Morgan said.
"Not only mental health services but also services that support their need for housing, income security, education so that we at the commission can understand the realities from every personal perspective."
The commission urges everyone to get involved in Connections 2022 by registering to join a community meeting, participating in the NationalConnection2022 Survey, or contributing their experiences online.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
