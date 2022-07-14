It would be silly to say Trangie's Junior Judging day was anything but a success after being held earlier this month.
Held on July 4 at NSW DPI's Trangie Agricultural Research Centre, children and teens from all over the Central West travelled to learn more about the industry.
Kath Donoghue was one of those present on the day and believes the event was a big success even in classic winter conditions.
"We had 94 kids which was a little bit higher than last year, given the cold weather on the day," she said.
"It was the first Monday of the school holidays which was cold and wet.
"Everyone came out and we had kids ranging from five through to 19 or 20."
Baradine's Claudia McConnaughty took out the overall champion on the day and Ms Donoghue said educating the next generation was what the day was really all about.
"We had someone travel from Baradine, one of the school teachers from Condobolin High School probably bought over eight to 10 kids from there," she said.
"We had kids from Dubbo then locals from Trangie, Warren and Narromine.
"The focus is education so in each of the different sections we talk about whether it's livestock, wool or grain they talk about how it's made.
"As well how important it is to agriculture, how to assess whether you've got a good animal or product in front of you.
"It taught them what to look for then gave them an opportunity to have a look for themselves by judging."
The day gave competitors the chance to assess beef, cattle, meat sheep, merino sheep and as well as much more.
Ms MsConnaughty was also named senior champion for the day while Narromine's Hugh Bevan was awarded reserve senior champion.
Amelia Janhsen from Trangie was named junior champion ahead of Georgia Barclay (Trangie) and Sam Chad (Dubbo) who were both named reserve junior champions.
The Austin Steer Memorial Award was given to Barry Tollemache from Condobolin while Matilda Seccombe won the Sun Junior Most Enthusiastic Award.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
