Zero suicides starts here: Dubbo Safe Haven officially opens

Safe Haven opened at Church Street, Dubbo on Thursday to cater to people in the region suffering from mental health and "situational crisis" if hospitals turned them away. The NSW government has provided $25.1 million for the Safe Haven initiative which is aiming to eliminate frightening suicide statistics. In 2021, of the 231,369 people from the region admitted in local hospitals, at least 10, 232 were mental health patients and as much as 25 per cent of this number could be assisted at Safe Haven. ALSO MAKING NEWS: In formally opening Safe Haven, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has encouraged "everyone to start making use of Safe Haven because it is a safe place and start interacting with mental health workers here." "This is a significant step forward approaching some of the scenarios we are facing regarding mental health and addictions. You're welcome here and it feels like you're in an environment providing support in a meaningful way," Mr Saunders said. Mr Saunders said the innovative approach taken by the NSW Health to assist western NSW people struggling with suicide thoughts and experiencing emotional distress was a "game changer." "I have chatted with mental health workers here and it makes a difference when you've been in that position personally and you're able to provide that feeling of support because you've been in that space you can relate to," he said. Safe Haven will play a significant role in mental health initiatives in the region because those suffering mental health distress can present themselves there instead of turning up at emergency departments in local hospitals, Mr Saunders said. "Rather than turning up at emergency looking for acute treatment, you are able to come to Safe Haven and sit in a quiet non-threatening environment and talk with somebody who knows what they're talking about and I think this is a significant step for people [struggling with suicidal thoughts and experiencing emotional distress] in our region." Matthew Scott, the acting Aboriginal Health Coordinator for the Western NSW Local Health District, will be among those who will be working at Safe Haven. He said at least 25 per cent of the region's mental health cases and attendance in emergency departments come from the indigenous community. "We're most certainly hoping that there will be changes to the decision people make when presenting themselves to emergency departments. "Safe Haven will take pressure off our emergency departments and Aboriginal people will be able to come to a safe space and feel they've been listened to and receive appropriate direction to get help." At least 25 percent of those who present themselves at emergency departments in the region's hospitals are "mental health and suffering from situational crisis that can happen to anyone," Mr Scott said. Western NSW Health chief executive officer Mark Spittle said Safe Haven was a "significant contribution for Dubbo and for people [from the region] who experience anxiety to get on top of it from time to time." "They have a safe haven here, it is not a hospital but a safe, relaxing and serene environment and people here understand as they have lived experience in their own duties. "We know this because we have opened one of these at Parkes a few months ago and communities really welcomed them. "We are working closely with police and ambulance who are often finding people in distress and now they can come to Safe Haven. Come have a cuppa and have a yarn." The Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor has issued a statement to mark the opening in Dubbo, the 15th which is part of the statewide push to trial 20 purpose-designed havens across the state. "Suicide is a heart-breaking culmination of many complex factors and we're aiming to break the cycle of distress that people find themselves in before they need emergency care," Mrs Taylor said. "The Dubbo Safe Haven is a place to find safety, a sense of calm and support if you're having suicidal thoughts and feelings." The Dubbo Safe Haven is open Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm at 229 Church Street to anyone experiencing suicidal distress. No appointments or referrals are needed, and it is a free and confidential service. Jason Crisp, WNSWLHD Director of Integrated Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol, said people can expect to find a welcoming and supportive environment at the Safe Haven. "The guiding philosophy of all who work here is 'Walumarra Dungal' - a Wiradjuri word that roughly translates to 'Protect; to be a guardian, support', and was worded by Uncle Neil, one of our Aboriginal elders who provided valuable consultation on this project," Mr Crisp said. "Anyone is welcome at the Safe Haven, and that includes not just residents of Dubbo and surrounding areas but also people who may be visiting, driving through or from elsewhere in Western NSW." More information on the Safe Haven can be found on the NSW Health website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/f330edd6-da57-41cc-af64-4e886a8e9f86.jpg/r0_118_4088_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg