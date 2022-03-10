news, local-news,

After what was a tough two years for most industries, Manera Heights Apartments has seemingly come out on top. Local businesspeople Joanne and Trevor Kratzmann were presented their 2021 NSW Tourism Award earlier this week in person by Natalie Bramble. Manera Heights Apartments was named the winner of the best 3-3.5 star accommodation in NSW back in February at the 2021 Awards ceremony. Ms Kratzmann was extremely pleased to have the business recognised and had a few emotions coming to life when she got her hand on the trophy. "It's actually amazing, it's a beautiful award," she said. After COVID-19 stopped tourists travelling to regional areas, Ms Kratzmann knows how tough it was to deal with as a business. READ ALSO: "It's been a nightmare for everyone, we feel for anybody in any industry," she said. "Regardless of what it is, it has just been a nightmare of a time. "To actually come out the other side and get the acknowledgement that we are still alive, still here and we're still functioning as a really good business. "It's just phenomenal." The Manera Heights Apartment are currently booked out for the time being and Ms Kratzmann said they did their best to make sure guests returned. "We've got a lot of people from the hospital and our doctors," she said. "We've got our usual execs, who are just lovely, lovely people. "We try and look after everyone we can." Taronga Western Plains Zoo also received the Major Tourist Attractions awards at the event, taking out the top honour in the state. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/9fdcd4d1-aafd-4f41-90f4-7c288edbb946.jpg/r0_225_4850_2965_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg