Dubbo could be home to yet another fast food franchise after a recent develop application was submitted to Dubbo Regional Council. The Stevens Group based on the Central Coast have submitted an application to bring popular Mexican fast food chain Guzman y Gomez to Dubbo. The proposed location of the site will be on the former RAAF base land with a new childcare facility intended to be built by the same company. READ ALSO: If approved it would be the third new fast food chain to make plans to set up a location in Dubbo after Carl's Jr and Taco Bell have also expressed interest in setting up a store. Should the development be approved it would be one of the first major sites to be built on the former RAAF base land.

