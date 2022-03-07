news, local-news, news, Dubbo, theatre, Bell Shakespeare, COVID, Swan lake

Residents of towns across the region and as far afield as Wagga Wagga are among the latest season subscribers of Dubbo Regional Theatre, which continues to contend with the fallout from COVID-19. A total of 227 people purchased a subscription package by booking tickets to three or more shows from this year's season booklet before the January 28 deadline. Fewer than in the previous year, theatre manager Linda Christof attributes the result to COVID and the timing of the Omicron wave. "We are down 9 per cent on the previous year which is not unexpected, particularly when the subscriber window of opportunity fell right in the middle of government announcements of extended COVID restrictions," Ms Christof said. The key patronage group includes "loyal subscribers and quite a few newbies" in 2022. The theatre also showed its ability to attract audience members from well beyond Dubbo, which the venue's manager said would boost the city's economy. "What stood out for us this year was that many subscribers came from further afield such as Tottenham, Wagga Wagga, Narromine, Coonamble, Tomingley and Gilgandra, which is great," Ms Christof said. "It shows that Dubbo Regional Theatre provides a broad outreach service. "Patrons travelling to our region to see theatre shows help stimulate the local economy by shopping, going out to dinner or grabbing a coffee with friends." Shake & Stir's production of Jane Eyre and the Imperial Russian Ballet Company's Swan Lake were equal first as subscribers' top picks. They were closely followed by The Comedy of Errors by Bell Shakespeare, The Barber of Seville by Opera Australia and then The Wharf Revue and Kitty Flanagan Live!. "So really quite a diverse range in those front runners across drama, ballet, opera and comedy in that mix," Ms Christof said. This week will be about younger audiences with three performances of Guess How Much I Love You, a book-to-stage adaptation. "Numbers are certainly picking up now," Ms Christof said. "I think schools were a little cautious at the beginning of term but we are starting to see large school group bookings coming through, which is a relief for everyone. "School students and young children need to feel that sense of normalcy and excitement - a trip to the theatre to see a live show, certainly ticks that box." Ms Christof said she thought The Wharf Revue's Can of Worms show on February 15 was an "exceptional production". "Going by the post-show patron survey, many patrons shared the same sentiment," she said.

