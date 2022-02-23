Don't delay buying theatre tickets because of cancellation fears: mayor

news, local-news,

Those who love live shos and going to the theatre should not let cancellation fears keep them from purchasing tickets. That's the message Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson has for the community now live shows are back at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Cr Dickerson said one of the unexpected fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic was patrons holding off buying theatre tickets until the last minute. In some cases it had lead to producers and promoters to cancelling shows due to low ticket sales. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "While some trepidation is understandable with patrons wanting to hold off until the last moment in case a show is cancelled due to COVID, the fact is that the DRTCC has demonstrated multiple times throughout the pandemic that shows can go on safely and successfully. The most recent example of this was the successful staging of the political satire the Wharf Review," Cr Dickerson said. A number of recent shows have been cancelled due to low ticket sales. It happened with An Afternoon at the Proms spectacular, The Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Rokaria - The ELO Experience. If there is a change of date or cancellation to a DRTCC show, patrons will be notified and offered a ticket exchange to the new date, a gift certificate, or a full refund. "There really is a domino effect on patrons who have already purchased tickets, performers and promoters if a show is cancelled or postponed," Cr Dickerson said. "It's not only happening in the Dubbo region, our theatre staff have heard of it happening in other venues as well." Upcoming show information and tickets are available through the DRTCC Box Office at: drtcc.com.au or by contacting the staff on (02) 6801 4378. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/33dd486e-5a1c-4c28-b734-b746585dd9c5.jpg/r0_1124_2401_2481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg