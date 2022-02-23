news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council may soon start negotiations for more NRL matches. In 2020, council, the NSW government's NRL regional taskforce, NRL and the South Sydney Rugby League Football Club came to an agreement to have two premiership games in Dubbo. Now, council is considering extending the deal. If councillors endorse the idea at the February meeting on Thursday night, chief executive officer Murray Wood will start negotiations with South Sydney for more matches. Council's director culture and economy Natasha Comber said the 2021 game between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers benefitted businesses, the community and local football fans. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The economic benefit to the region was approximately $2.4 million with almost 2500 visitors outside of the 150 kilometre radius of Dubbo," Ms Comber said. Ahead of the 2021 fixture, Rabbitohs' chief commercial officer Shannon Donato seemed keen to keep the partnership with Dubbo going. "We're hoping the town gets out in numbers and supports the match and it's a sell out," Mr Donato said. "I daresay it will be a popular match and if it is and the community shows there's strong support for the match then I'm sure it will be a long-term partnership." It cost council $320,000 to hold the event, including the hosting fee, visitor incentive fee, event logistics and equipment hire. However, the NSW government's contribution and sponsorship covered $210,000.

