Bakery's sweet treat: Farmer's Bakehouse named best in central NSW

Springy rolls of white sourdough. Sweet nutella cruffins. You can smell the aromas wafting out of the Farmer's Bakehouse production site on Wheelers Lane in Dubbo, and now the business has been recognised for the joy its products bring locals. Farmer's Bakehouse has been named Australian Good Food Guide (AGFG) 2022 Central NSW Reader's Choice for best bakery, an honour owner Bart Shanks said was "very humbling". The fourth-generation Dubbo farmer "got into baking by default", purchasing the bakery at Victoria Street 13 years ago before expanding it to open a separate production site with an additional shopfront at Wheeler's Lane. "I transitioned from farming to hospitality. I bought an existing business that was a traditional bakery in terms of the product they provided and the fit-out, and started to focus on artisan products," Mr Shanks said. The three main product lines Farmer's Bakehouse specialises in are sourdough - of which they produce nine varieties - french pastries and pies. "We're a bit broader in that we do small and large cakes. Regionally you don't get many bakeries with an extensive range these days, they're more traditional," Mr Shanks said. "We model off artisan bakeries in Sydney. What we had existing in our range we kept some of and added more authentic artisan breads." He said he was proud of the team's skillset and the consistency they achieved in their products. "We have invested heavily in upskilling our staff. We've been fortunate regionally with the influx of skillsets based on the government's transition of people needing to live regionally through gaining permanent residency through visas. "We've pulled in experienced french pastry chefs and experienced bakers." The french pastries - particularly the croissants - are the most popular offerings with customers, as are the white sourdough loaves. The pies and sausage rolls are made with "high quality ingredients". "It's a real challenge, having a sweet tooth and working in a bakery," Mr Shanks said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/7c23c682-8b4e-4233-a8fe-1ff78d870624.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg