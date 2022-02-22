Calling all film buffs to join like-minded individuals in Dubbo

community,

If you're into art-house and foreign films, why not join the Dubbo Film Society and enjoy monthly films with like-minded individuals at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Committee president Steve Clayton, an avid film-goer, said the group was developed 30 years ago by a group of locals who were frustrated with the mainstream offerings playing in cinemas locally. "It's a group that really seeks to fill a gap in the film industry experience not provided commercially in Dubbo and also an opportunity for friends to get together in a convivial environment and discuss films and catch up," Mr Clayton said. The society had up to 100 members pre-COVID, and though numbers have dwindled slightly during the pandemic, Mr Clayton is hoping to see around 80 people at the group's Sunday, February 27 screenings. Attendees are invited to arrive at the theatre at 1.30pm for a 2pm screening of My Salinger Year. Refreshments will be served at intermission at 3.40pm, and the second film, Antoinette In The Cevennes, will begin at 4pm. Mr Clayton said though some members of the society have been involved since its inception, the demographic ranged in age from 20s upwards. "We promote diversity in our film choices, which reflects a much broader audience and younger members coming along," he said. Pay a yearly fee ($90) to become a member or pay for a one-off screening ($25) at dubbofilmsociety.com

