news, local-news,

This month, David Eslick and two of his Lion's Club mates, John Whiteley and Jim Willock, pooled $3200 from the 10 cents they were paid for over 9,000 bottles, cans and cartons refunded under the NSW Government's Return and Earn scheme. You'll see them regularly offloading a trailer of recyclable drink containers at Douglas Mawson Drive in Dubbo or at Woolworths and Coles shopping centre carpark in Wellington, two of the 620 return points for the popular recycling scheme now on its fifth year across the state. Truck driver Mr Eslick, 78, suffered a stroke six years ago but while recuperating has found a way to help the Wellington Lion's Club fundraise for community projects for local schools and charities. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He stopped driving trucks and doctors encouraged Mr Eslick to look after his health, get active and prevent another stroke so he "walked the streets and started picking up containers." The charity kicked off from there, Mr Eslick clocking up to 40 hours per week walking and collecting recyclables from bins of residents, restaurants, cafes and hotels around Wellington and as far as Mumbil and Stuart Town. "I'd go around town and visit people's houses collecting bottles and cans, and most people are generous so instead of them throwing them out, they let me do it," Mr Eslick said. "We use it [refunds] for charities and for people that need help or we'd spend it to fix school toilets or things children need. It's all been good." Club president Christine Hardy described Mr Eslick as "fantastic worker" who has inspired their community through collecting litters for recycling, and its voluntary with all funds donated to the club's charity undertakings. Mr Eslick is a recent recipient of the District Governor's Award, presented to him by past district president Sturt Freudenstein. While Mr Eslick collects, longtime club members Mr Whiteley, 90, and Mr Willock, in his 80s, both take turns to assist Mr Eslick load and drive the trailer to the return points. Mr Eslick's efforts raising $50,000 for charity also meant that half a million containers have been diverted and returned for recycling instead of clogging landfills. Return and Earn is now on its fifth year with nearly seven billion containers recycled amounting to more than $650 million refunded to individuals and communities that take part in the scheme, including Mr Eslick's charity project for the Wellington Lion's Club. More information on the Return and Earn scheme is available at www.returnandearn.org.au or call 1800 290 691.

