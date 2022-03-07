news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council is developing a list of functions and services to be reviewed, but mayor Mathew Dickerson has reassured staff they shouldn't be worried about losing their jobs. The review was broached at the February ordinary council meeting. Councillor Damien Mahon introduced the motion calling for council to provide a "priority list of council functions and business units that shall be the subject of a service review program over a 24 month period". ALSO MAKING NEWS: Cr Mahon said it was his understanding such a review had not been conducted in recent years, and he believed it would be a positive for the organisation. "I believe if nothing changes nothing changes. To simply cut and paste from one year to the next is very much unhealthy for any business and particularly with the current budget issues and challenges we are facing," he said. Cr Mahon said many businesses across the region had had to take a look at their operations in the last few years due to the effects of COVID. Cr Dickerson said the review would look at how council could do things better. "I don't want council staff in any divisions of council suddenly worried that we won't have that division tomorrow, that we're going to close it down or it's going to be sold off," he said. "It's really just a review, as any good business does, it continues to review what they do. Hopefully there's no staff out there worried that they won't have a job tomorrow." The priority list of business functions and operations will be presented to the March ordinary council meeting.

