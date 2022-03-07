news, local-news,

For NSW Ambulance chaplain Misty-Jo Carter, every day could provide a different challenge to overcome. Ms Carter is part of the NSW Ambulance Control Centre in Dubbo, a facility which has seen a strong increase in female employees, especially over the last five years. Chaplains, located across the state, act as a support network for paramedics in a confidential and non-judgmental manner with Ms Carter admitting her job can get tricky at times. "The job itself has its challenges, full-on is not the word I'd use but it is challenging," she said. "My role is to support the staff and perhaps bystanders at scenes. I'm mainly here to support staff, float around and just be present." Ms Carter said chaplaincy is something which came to her quite easily. "I just naturally have that caring instinct, so I wanted to do more than just my normal caring nature," she said. "So I enrolled in chaplaincy and started with NSW Ambulance just over two years ago." READ ALSO: Currently, there are more than 50 chaplains with the NSW Ambulance across the state and the Orana region is set to receive more chaplains soon. Tuesday is International Women's Day (IWD) and the control centre in Dubbo is a female-dominated workplace with more than 70 per cent of employees being women. The theme for this year's International Women's Day is #BreakTheBias, something which women are currently doing in the NSW Ambulance and other industries. Across NSW Ambulance as a whole, 47.6 per cent of employees are women and Ms Carter believes there is a simple reason as to why the number of female workers in the industry is increasing. "I think women are stepping up into areas that they haven't before," she said. "We are more confident in ourselves and we've been given so much more freedom to have an input. It's an input which has been lacking over the years but the diversity is great." This year's IWD event is hoping to continue toward a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

