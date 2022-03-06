news, local-news, news, Dubbo, cancer centre, Barnaby Joyce, Mark Coulton

Dubbo's $35 million cancer treatment centre that is already "benefiting the community in life-changing ways" has been officially opened. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, and NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor, with Parkes MP Mark Coulton and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, unveiled the plaque for the Western Cancer Centre on Saturday. The ceremony at Dubbo Hospital was attended by clinicians and community members who six years ago started the push for better access to treatment and care for the region's residents. The campaign met with success, the federal government providing $25 million for the state-of-the-art facility, and the NSW government contributing $10 million. The first Western Cancer Centre patients came through the doors in September 2021, with a number of services moving into the facility at the hospital since then. Mr Coulton said the official opening was an historic milestone for the Dubbo community and wider region, and acknowledged many people had played a part in bringing it to fruition. "The Western Cancer Centre is something I've passionately fought for since 2016 and I'm thrilled to see this critical project already benefiting the community in life-changing ways," he said. Mr Coulton said previously some western NSW residents were not taking up treatment available elsewhere because "they didn't want to, or didn't have the resources to be away from home that long". With the centre at Dubbo "closer to home", they were receiving treatment, he said. One of the Dubbo facility's first patients, a man from a town in the region, had told him the experience was good and he had had "a very positive result because of it", the MP reported. "It will save lives, we know that, it was something that was needed, the whole of the community of western NSW got behind it, and everyone should be very proud of the final result," Mr Coulton said. Mr Joyce said local patients now had improved access to the health services they needed and deserved. "This facility provides services that haven't been accessible in the region before, including medical oncology, radiation therapy and PET/CT diagnostic scans," he said. "These enhanced care services will reduce costs and stress for patients, ensuring they can receive the care they need closer to home." Mrs Taylor says the centre includes 16 chemotherapy spaces doubling the previous capacity, as well as new consultation rooms and a wellness space. "This is a once-in-a-generation health infrastructure project for Western NSW, delivering the latest treatment and diagnostic services for the region," she said. Mr Saunders said the centre was already making a "monumental difference", bringing "life-saving treatment much closer to home". "I commend all the community members who lobbied hard for this investment. I'm so proud we've been able to bring your vision to life," he said. The project supported 500 jobs during construction and has created about 70 ongoing jobs, delivering an important economic boost to the region. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/8a468c49-3862-4794-b0db-8338a81039d5.JPG/r0_456_8256_5121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg