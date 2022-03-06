news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Gilgandra, rescue helicopter

A resident of the Orana region needing an urgent inter-hospital transfer was one of five missions flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in one day. On Saturday morning the Gilgandra resident was airlifted from the town to Dubbo Hospital to receive specialist treatment for a medical condition, the organisation reported. Another four missions were in the northern region of NSW. On Saturday morning two separate missions were flown to Coraki, south of Lismore, a region which remained isolated due to flood waters, the organisation reported. The first flight to Coraki was undertaken to provide treatment to a male patient who had sustained injuries and was in a stable condition. The second flight was made to assist a male patient experiencing a life-threatening medical condition and requiring treatment by the critical care paramedic and doctor. The two patients were flown to Lismore Base Hospital. About lunchtime the aircrew was tasked to Upper Wilsons Creek, west of Mullumbimby after reports of a landslide. As the aircraft arrived overhead first responders on the ground reported all people to be safe and the aircraft returned to base. On Saturday afternoon a fifth mission was tasked with an aircrew flying with a critical care paramedic and doctor to Grafton Hospital where a resident was requiring urgent treatment of a serious medical condition. The patient was flown direct to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

