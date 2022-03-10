Female-led ventures grow as Buy From The Bush makes $9m for rural businesses

news, local-news, Buy From The Bush, Dubbo, Creativer, Emma Barrett

Branding consultant Emma Barrett has had a wave of rural entrepreneurs seek her help to build up their businesses and she says it's all part of Buy From The Bush's "incredible ripple effect". She celebrated as new clients - who only a short time before had been limited by drought - reached wider audiences through the social media movement started in 2019 by Grace Brennan. Some saw enormous growth through Buy From The Bush, Ms Barrett said. "This allowed them to invest back into their businesses, through employing additional staff, spending money locally in other businesses and giving business owners - most of them women - off-farm income, independent of the weather," she said. Mrs Barrett, who runs branding agency Emmanate Creative from Dubbo, features in Buy From The Bush's latest impact report. The report shows Buy From The Bush has generated $9 million in revenue for rural small businesses since launching in 2019, and also fosters the growth of female-led business, which diversifies regional economies. "Buy From The Bush was crucial to help rural local businesses and communities because it had this incredible ripple effect," Mrs Barrett says in the report. "Had these businesses not stayed open, people would have left town, post offices wouldn't have stayed open and the communities would have suffered." As her clients found new success and growth, so too did Mrs Barrett. "It's been so rewarding working with so many inspirational female founders," she told the Daily Liberal. "Those who took the time to invest in their businesses, by engaging with service providers like myself - saw enormous growth in their businesses. In turn I was able to employ other regional designers, first remotely, and then take on a full-time designer in-house." Other opportunities have also opened up for the branding consultant. Last year when she and business friend Mea Campbell, founder of Connected AU, were looking for larger offices in Dubbo, they found a building with some extra space and an idea formed. "We decided to create Creativer, firstly as a professional workspace for us and our staff to grow and expand - and secondly to nurture and expand a creative community that were looking for a creative space to call their home for their businesses," Mrs Barrett said. "Start-up businesses, one-woman businesses who were looking for a community to share a space, have a chat and cup of tea, or wine, share business wins and have a professional workspace to call their own. "It's so exciting to see a vibrant community of people coming together in one space." Other key findings of the impact report were that digitally-enabled small businesses could crisis-proof rural communities, and that Buy From The Bush was broadening people's perception of rural Australia's potential beyond the farm gate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/ed1e9f8a-8d23-48dc-8e55-04598c6f3157.JPG/r0_420_8256_5085_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg