Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Handmade in the Bush pop-up selling locally made goods to support Macquarie Homestay

AH
By Allison Hore
November 6 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Handmade in the Bush pop-up organisers Rosalie Drover, Judy White and Belinda Edmondson. Picture by Amy Mc

A pop-up store selling handmade goods from local crafters has appeared on Macquarie Street, just in time for Christmas shopping season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.