Children reading even before they start kindergarten?
Yes, kids can do it, and they're being actively encouraged to.
A new children's literacy program vital to early childhood education has started at the Macquarie Regional Library.
Even those yet to be born can join in.
The '1000 Books Before School' program is a great way for parents to bond with their children, according to library manager Kathryn McAlister.
Local parents and carers will be delighted to take part in this reading adventure with their local library because "it fosters early literacy skills in children", Ms McAlister said.
The program equips children from zero-to-five years-old with critical early literacy skills, while also encouraging children to love reading and learn the language at an early age, the best time when the child's brain develops most rapidly.
This week, 25 parents and their children have registered at Dubbo and Narromine libraries, and more parents are urged to sign up, library services coordinator Ken Klippel said.
The program will run for at least five years and those parents about to have babies are invited to sign in early as well, Mr Klippel said.
Parents and carers who register for the program receive a free reading kit, library bag, book, and their first reading log.
Books can include audio books and every book the child completes or actively listens to is recorded in the log.
Ms McAlister said reading 1000 books may seem daunting, "reading one book a day means you will meet the goal in less than three years".
Every book the child reads, including those stories at the library's Storytime and Rhyme Time sessions, daycare centre, and playgroup is counted.
They can read the book twice or more and be recorded on the log because reading the same book repeatedly also helps in learning.
Children can earn exciting rewards as they progress to 1000 books.
To know more about 1000 Books Before School and another early literacy programs at the Macquarie Regional Library, visit the website.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
