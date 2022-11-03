Optometrists in Dubbo are concerned for the 16,660 local women that are potentially not looking after their eye health with women dismissing minor problems and irritations that could result in a more sinister health diagnosis if left untreated.
This comes after new research commissioned by Specsavers Australia revealed that 91 percent of local women admit to having experienced eye problems but nearly a quarter said they didn't see an optometrist or a healthcare professional for the issue and just waited for it to go away on its own.
In Dubbo, 20 percent of women over the age of 18 can't recall the last time they had their eyes checked or have never had their eyes checked, leaving them unknowingly vulnerable to conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts.
Additional data sourced from Specsavers stores across Australia reveals that more than three quarters of female patients take longer than two months to get their eyes tested after receiving a reminder.
Dubbo Specsavers Optometrist, Brian Thio says women need to start putting themselves first and prioritising their health, and this includes getting their eyes tested regularly because it's more than just a vision test, it's an eye health check.
"Not only is getting your eyes tested regularly extremely important because many eye conditions are characterised by a lack of symptoms, but we would especially encourage you to come in if you have noticed changes to your eyes or are dealing with ongoing, irritating problems," Mr Thio said.
"Simply waiting for the problem to go away can be detrimental to your eyes and overall health."
The research also uncovered that those with private health insurance were more likely to book an appointment to see an optometrist or health professional for an eye issue within one to six days of the issue arising, compared to those without insurance.
"The research has found a possible problematic misconception that you need to have private health insurance to book in an eye test - which is just not true," Mr Thio said.
"We're lucky here in Australia that eye tests are bulk billed for everyone with a valid Medicare card. We encourage anyone who is experiencing issues with their eye health to come in and speak to us sooner rather than later."
Mr Thio said even if you live the healthiest life it doesn't prevent you from irreversible eye conditions.
"You can't put a price on your health, so we encourage all women to prioritise their health and ensure they err on the side of better being safe than sorry, when it comes to scheduling appointments for ongoing health irritations," he said.
"I know it can be difficult, especially if you have a family or work commitments, but without our sight, we wouldn't be able to do the things we do for the people who need us."
Mr Thio said that because many women are the primary caregivers at home and also work full-time jobs concurrently they find it challenging to give themselves "me-time".
"Women will often sacrifice and place their family's needs ahead of their own and whether its due to time or cost constraints, they would rather see their children or partners sort out their health needs first before their own," he said.
But it isn't just women that aren't getting their eyes tested.
"Many men report simply being too busy to have an eye test and won't seek out help routinely unless a major issue develops and perhaps starts affecting their jobs or their livelihoods," he said.
Mr Thio explained that common complaints from prolonged screen use include eyestrain, headache, fatigue, glare sensitivity and blurry vision.
"If you are experiencing these symptoms, we recommend having an eye examination. Often, prescribing spectacles correction for screen use can help alleviate these symptoms and improve visual comfort," he said.
A routine eye test should be scheduled every two years for healthy adults, but if your optometrist detects you have a particular issue or are at risk of a certain problem, you may be advised to have more regular eye examinations.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
