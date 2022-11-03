Daily Liberal
Specsavers data reveals Dubbo residents aren't looking after their eye health

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 4 2022 - 4:00am
Optometrists in Dubbo are concerned for the 16,660 local women that are potentially not looking after their eye health with women dismissing minor problems and irritations that could result in a more sinister health diagnosis if left untreated.

