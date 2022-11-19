Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Body located on the outskirts of Eugowra

By Newsroom
Updated November 20 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Body located on the outskirts of Eugowra

A body has been located during the search for a missing Eugowra man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.