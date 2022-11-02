Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council temporarily closes deteriorating Saxa Road for works

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:01am, first published 1:00am
Part of Saxa Road in early October 2022. Pictures supplied

With the recent and ongoing wet weather conditions, the pavement and infrastructure damage of Saxa Road is now considered to be a road safety risk so Dubbo Regional Council made the unanimous decision to temporarily close the road.

