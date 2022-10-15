More than 60,000 potholes have been repaired across the state managed road network in regional NSW since the first wet weather event in February and March this year, with 6,000 belonging to the Dubbo region.
Crews are prioritising pavement repairs along the Mitchell Highway to ensure safe access, according to Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway.
"Many roads across the NSW network have been damaged by extreme weather in recent months and Transport for NSW is continuing to prioritise emergency repairs," he said.
To stop damage to local roads, Mr Farraway said the new Dubbo bridge would provide a second high-level river crossing.
"This will relieve pressure on local and state roads in the area and thus reduce damage to roads," he said.
Mr Farraway said they would be looking at long-term solutions for damaged roads and how to strengthen the state network's flood immunity.
"We need to keep our state moving into the future, especially through extended rain periods," he said.
The available options are all temporary.- MP Dugald Saunders
Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders said as a resident of the Dubbo region who drives country roads every day, he understood the frustration people feel about the current condition of the roads.
"Local government is responsible for around 90 per cent of the NSW road network, by length, but the NSW Government supports local councils with a range of funding programs," he said.
"The unfortunate reality is that weather is the most significant contributor to road damage right across the state - and the rain doesn't show any sign of easing any time soon."
Mr Saunders said while weather and ground conditions remain wet, there are limited options to repair potholes and degraded roadsides.
"The available options are all temporary," he said.
"For anyone travelling on country roads, please take care and always drive to the conditions - especially during severe weather...follow the advice of local authorities, and never drive through floodwaters."
Minister for police, Paul Toole said the safety of road users is his "absolute" priority.
With residents trying to dodge potholes, Mr Toole said the road rules were there to save lives.
"Drivers should always obey the road rules, slow down, plan ahead and drive to the conditions," he said.
"Road safety is everyone's responsibility."
The NSW Government have spent more than $13.5 million to deliver 18 projects across the Dubbo Regional Council LGA.
Through the Fixing Country Bridges Program the NSW Government has also provided around $5.3 million to replace four ageing timber bridges across the Dubbo electorate, including three projects in the Dubbo Regional Council LGA ($4.09 million).
Additionally, the Australian Government and NSW Government have a joint $220.2 million investment in western NSW with the New Dubbo Bridge project for which major work will start at the end of January.
The new bridge is the fifth infrastructure project to be delivered under Building a Better Dubbo.
The NSW Government has invested more than $10 million through the Fixing Country Roads Program to deliver 12 projects across the Dubbo electorate including six in Dubbo Regional Council LGA ($7.75 million),five in the Narromine Shire Council LGA ($1.46 million) and one in the Mid-Western Regional Council LGA ($900,000).
Through the Fixing Local Roads Program, $19.4 million has been allocated to 14 projects across the Dubbo electorate, including six projects in Dubbo regional Council LGA ($6 million), four projects in Mid-Western Regional Council LGA (11.87million) and three projects in Narromine Shire Council LGA ($1.55 million).
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
