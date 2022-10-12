Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council has a $40 million backlog of road work and potholes to fix in LGA

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 12 2022
Dubbo Regional Council faces a $40 million blowout in its road and maintenance budget thanks to multiple La Nina events creating potholes and road destruction around the LGA.

