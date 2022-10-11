Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Regional Bank Taskforce says more needs to be done by big banks when closing regional branches

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:39am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilgandra resident Heather Thiele, said the decline in services at the town's National bank in the last five years had left her "frustrated and anxious" for the future of services. Picture by Google Maps

A federal government taskforce set up to measure the impact of bank closures on regional towns has found more could be done by the big four banks to support affected residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.