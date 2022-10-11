Daily Liberal
New report indicates Dubbo's 3D printed housing trial 'achievable'

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
October 11 2022 - 5:30pm
Councillors Matt Wright, Josh Black, Richard Ivey, and Jess Gough were excited about the new report regarding 3D printed housing regulations.

The idea of 3D printing houses in Dubbo has become increasingly concrete after council noted a report about regulations and approval of the new technology for a trial next year.

Local News

