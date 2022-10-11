The idea of 3D printing houses in Dubbo has become increasingly concrete after council noted a report about regulations and approval of the new technology for a trial next year.
Councillor Matt Wright was impressed with the 'unique' report which explained regulatory issues regarding 3D printed housing in NSW and Australia.
"...indications are that we are heading into some uncharted territory but looks like this type of dwelling may well be... within building guidelines, which is exciting in itself," Cr Wright said, noting the report.
This comes after Cr Wright made a motion in May to set aside about four residential blocks at Keswick Estate for the 3D printed housing trial with the early stage beginning in 2023.
He pointed out that the house refurbishing reality show The Block had announced a pool cabana constructed by Contour3D complete with a bar, bathroom and entertainment space would be seen on the show. Cr Wright felt the announcement validated the concept of 3D printed housing.
"... [it] will show that this type of dwelling is achievable and can be quite practical and well-utilised with different construction materials," Cr Wright said.
Council's report was compiled after consulting Nick Holden, chief executive officer of construction company, Contour3D, Chris Morris of CPM Engineering, Dr Alireza Kashani, an expert in sustainable concrete and 3D printing, and the Australian Building Codes Board.
Cr Josh Black said the report was "very exciting" and said he would "be happy" to live in a dwelling constructed by 3D printing.
"I'd be happy to live in a 3D printed house... if you started printing it on Saturday, [and it would be] ready to live in on Monday," Cr Black said.
"I can't wait to see if we get a 3D printed toilet over in West Dubbo and even one at the Dubbo cemetery. That'd be great too, thank you."
Cr Richard Ivey questioned if the report was saying it was possible for 3D printed houses to be approved and be deemed liveable according to current building codes.
"Is it likely that today with what the state of technology is now, if someone came and started to construct a 3D house that it would actually satisfy the building requirement and therefore would be given a certificate of occupancy?," Cr Ivey asked.
Council officer Lee Griffiths confirmed and said there was a "pathway" for 3D housing to be approved.
"That pathway is different from normal conventional housing because it has to go through the performance solution route," Mr Griffiths said.
"It's highly dependent on the nature of the technology and the product that's presented because its such a new technology there's a lot of ongoing research... done by different manufacturers in developing their product.
"But in principle, yes, there's no reason why 3D housing cant be approved under performance provisions."
Cr Jess Gough was also looking forward to the trial as she had been "banging on" about Dubbo's housing shortage.
"Emergency housing is critical. If this is going to fast track more housing, its very exciting," Cr Gough said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
