Supercars driver signing sessions for the Bathurst 1000

October 5 2022 - 5:00am
The Super Wednesday driver autograph sessions are back in 2022. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THE Great Race Festival is just days away, but before Supercars drivers line up on the grid for the gruelling 1000-kilometre race, they'll be out and about meeting the fans.

