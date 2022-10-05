THE Great Race Festival is just days away, but before Supercars drivers line up on the grid for the gruelling 1000-kilometre race, they'll be out and about meeting the fans.
A number of driver signing sessions have been announced, giving fans a chance to get their merchandise signed and to take pictures with their favourite racers.
For anyone heading to Bathurst from Dubbo, the signing sessions are be held at various locations.
Here is where you can find them:
READ ALSO:
Truck Assist Racing merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 1.15pm
Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 1.30pm to 1.45pm
Harvey Norman Kids Zone, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 1.30pm to 1.50pm
Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 1.50pm to 2.10pm
Top of the hill, Mount Panorama - 2pm to 2.30pm
Irwin activation, Merchandise Alley (Mount Panorama) - 2.05pm to 2.20pm
Repco track store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 2.25pm to 2.40pm
BP Refuel Lounge, Merchandise Alley (Mount Panorama) - 2.25pm to 2.45pm
Repco garage, Murray's Corner end of Harris Park (Mount Panorama - 2.45pm to 3pm
Bernardi's Bathurst - 7pm to 7.45pm
Irwin activation, Merchandise Alley (Mount Panorama) - 8.50am to 9.05am
Mount Panorama, Bathurst - 11.30am to 11.55am
Mount Panorama, Bathurst - 11.50am to 12.20pm
Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 3pm to 3.15pm
Boost Mobile activity site, Mount Panorama
Irwin activation, Merchandise Alley (Mount Panorama) - 8.45am to 9am
Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 9am to 9.15am
Repco track store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 9.20am to 9.35am
Truck Assist Racing merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 12.15pm
Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 12.30pm to 12.50pm
Mount Panorama, Bathurst - 3pm to 3.40pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.