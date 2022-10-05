Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Business

'There's an industry shortage': Local chemist unable to find pharmacist shuts its doors

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 6 2022 - 1:36am, first published October 5 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doors are closed on Chemist Outlet which has been operating in its Macquarie Street location since 2006. Picture by Belinda Soole

A large pharmacy on Macquarie Street in Dubbo has been forced to shut their doors after the only qualified pharmacist on staff quit. And with the store's owners struggling to find a replacement, it's uncertain when they will be back in business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.