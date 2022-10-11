At 87, Wongarbon resident Vera Wilton says she no longer obsesses with the latest fashion, but for a good cause she's in on it.
Her neat sky blue jumper accentuated by a silk flowery scarf around her neck paired with navy blue trousers and comfy black pumps are among her favourite attire at a fashion show to help raise money for those affected by the floods.
"I do love fashion but I'm too old to be bothered."
On Sunday, Vera was among a large turnout of women from Dubbo, Geurie and Wongarbon who gathered with the branch president of the Country Women's Association Marjorie Blatch's fashion event.
The women strut French dressing style, wearing Blue Illusion outfits on a makeshift runway at Wongarbon's community hall.
It has been a long while since the CWA initiated a country-style fashion parade.
But with a twist, they are staging it to raise money for families in remote towns affected by the flood.
A 'great idea' Mrs Blatch's said they did not expect to gather as many ladies coming over to the hall on a day heavy rain soaked the roads.
"This is our first after many years, that's why we're excited to organise it," Mrs Blatch said.
"It's been raining since yesterday however we look up at the sky this morning and god blessed us," Attendee Yvonne Dodd said.
Each attendee paid $25 entry, and in return gets a $25 discount for any of the Blue Illusion brand of French style staple pieces, pieces of jewellery, and accessories displayed at the hall decked out to make out a typical department store shopping aisle.
An array of delicious high tea, sweets, sandwiches, fruits, cheeses and nibbles, while sparkling champagne flowed along with Peroni water with slices of strawberries.
Behind a curtain on the stage, Lyndal Scott of Blue Illusion was styling the models as they change into sets of clothing, pairing the attires with bags, shoes, necklaces, and accessories.
The models make their way around the hall, wearing their best smiles, stopping by the audience to let them feel the fabric and get a close-up look at the clothes.
"They get fitted out, we just guide them and dress them one by one, we just make it easy and fun," Ms Scott said.
For an hour, Jill Vippond, Debbie Kucher, Mrs Blatch and Mrs Dodd display their confidence and sophistication as they take a stride as models for the classic line of French-designed clothing to help the CWA's charity event.
"It's nerve-wracking of course," Mrs Vippond said. "Never done it ever before."
Fellow model for the day, Mrs Kuchner sips her champagne, and feasts on a selection of little slices of egg and mayo sandwiches and brownies from the high tea selection on the table, feeling relieved it was all over.
"It's my pleasure [to be] helping the CWA ladies for the first time, even though I've done quite a few off-site fashion parades," Emma Gilbert, Dubbo store manager for Blue Illusion said.
"We're honoured to be part of this important event to help our local communities. Blue Illusion takes pride in community spirit, fashion, and service, those are the pillars of our business."
Ms Gilbert said every French-inspired women's clothing they sell around Australia and New Zealand is made from cotton and wool produced locally.
"The materials for our clothing range are resourced from local wool and cotton, as well as leather materials. Our products are justified by the beautiful fabrics they're made from," Ms Gilbert said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.