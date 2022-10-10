Farmers and landholders across the Orana region are being urged to plan ahead and report any flood damage to their properties, with severe weather conditions predicted to surge over the next week.
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said it was critical that landholders prepare for the wet conditions and encouraged them to report damage using the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) disaster damage survey.
"It is important for landholders across the state to report any flood damage to their properties, including land, infrastructure and animals," Mr Saunders said.
Since the heavy rain began, the government has assisted three farmers in Western NSW with emergency fodder drops because their livestock was stranded.
"I urge landholders needing help with animals to call the hotline so we send immediate help without any risk to their own safety," he said.
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin emphasised how important it was to report natural disaster damage so government assistance could be delivered where it was needed.
"Whether it's flooding at Warren or hail damage at Mangrove Mountain, we need to report the situation to emergency services and NSW DPI to help get support moving as quickly as possible," Mr Martin said.
"Emergency services, local land services and DPI have been very responsive to the needs of farmers and rural communities during the wild weather this year, it's just unfortunate they've had so much practice.
"Ultimately we want to see people get through these situations safely and repair and rebuild as quickly as possible, so we can keep growing healthy food for people."
Mr Saunders said it was hard to estimate the cost of the damage they will be dealing with once the flood water recedes.
Sometimes it takes people a little while to reach out for that help, whenever they reach out we'll be there to help them.- MP Dugald Saunders
"I would expect more natural disaster declarations for vast areas of NSW, that triggers a couple of things; the ability to get compensation for councils, business and primary production straight away, low interest loans and a whole lot of other things depending on the level of the natural disaster," he said.
Currently 10 people have needed fodder drops but Mr Saunders believes that number will rise in the next couple of days.
"The help is there it's just a matter of reaching out, register the damage that has occurred at your place when you can," he said.
"We are here to help, the SES is here to help, the RFS, all of the agencies want to make sure people get through this."
There have been no reports of any large scale loss of animals in the Orana region, something Mr Saunders was thankful for.
"Most people had prepared, moved animals to higher ground over the last week or so, it's not to say everyone is in that boat, but hopefully they are," he said.
"We will continue to work with people and if people need help they just have to reach out and ask for it."
A new phone line will allow farmers across the country to quickly and easily connect with the Rural Aid counselling team.
The direct line will ensure farmers are provided a faster and more trauma-informed response to their request for counselling.
Rural Aid's counsellors are based across the country and offer free, confidential counselling to farmers and their families.
Rural Aid's Manager of Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lauren Stracey, said the team will be able to prioritise and respond to calls more effectively with the new number 1300 175 594.
"We know that it's important to have a trained counsellor help guide farmers through the period of reaching out for help," Ms Stracey said.
"By initiating a dedicated 1300-line, farmers are able to access a trained counsellor who can support them with referrals for immediate needs, while getting a sense of their story and matching them with the most appropriate support.
READ MORE:
"Taking the first step in seeking support takes guts, but once you've done it you realise counselling is really just another tool you can use to get through tough times."
Rural Aid counsellors catch up with farmers where they're most comfortable; whether it's on farm, in town, or over the phone.
To get in touch with a Rural Aid counsellor, phone 1300 175 594. This phone line is staffed by a Rural Aid counsellor between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
Mr Saunders said as part of the service the government provides, they want to make sure people aren't just supported with payments but with mental health support.
"We've got an entire team dedicated to working exactly towards making sure people are supported," he said.
"Sometimes it takes people a little while to reach out for that help, whenever they reach out we'll be there to help them."
With the forecast for further rainfall and increased flooding over the coming days, livestock producers are reminded that the NSW Government Agriculture and Animal Services Functional Area (AASFA) hotline, 1800 814 647, provides immediate assistance for affected farmers, landowners and communities in isolated areas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.