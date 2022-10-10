Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Famers to receive extra help from state government for any flood damage

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaye Wicker received counselling through Rural Aid after her property was negatively impacted by natural disaster. Picture supplied.

Farmers and landholders across the Orana region are being urged to plan ahead and report any flood damage to their properties, with severe weather conditions predicted to surge over the next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.