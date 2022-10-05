A state of natural disaster has been declared for the region following severe flooding over the past few months.
The Dubbo Regional Council Local Government Area (LGA) and the Narromine Shire LGA are included in the declaration following severe flooding that hit the region in September.
The declaration for the flooding that began on August 4 has also been extended for the Dubbo LGA.
The announcement comes as the region prepares for further rain over the coming days.
The declaration means additional support is now offered to the communities under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Residents whose homes or essential household items were destroyed or damaged, or business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage are eligible for the assistance.
READ ALSO:
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said under the declaration Dubbo Regional Council would also be eligible for assistance to restore essential public assets, such as local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage to investigate what support might be available to them," Mr Saunders said.
Other assistance which may be available under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements include h
For more information visit Natural Disaster Declarations and Service NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.