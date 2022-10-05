Daily Liberal
Natural disaster declared for Dubbo Regional Council and Narromine Shire councils

By Newsroom
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:00am, first published October 5 2022 - 7:00pm
Flooding at Dubbo in September. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A state of natural disaster has been declared for the region following severe flooding over the past few months.

