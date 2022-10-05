A decision by the national cabinet to scrap mandatory COVID-19 isolation rules will help ease staff shortages for Dubbo businesses.
"Epecially those who are no longer sick [with Covid] they would want to get back to work and that will be an ideal situation for businesses," Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Errin Williamson said.
Many businesses are still reeling from a lack of available workers with skills in various industries across the region and when the decision takes effect on 14 October this year, it will take off some pressures on business owners, Mrs Williamson said.
"Staff shortage has remained pretty high across the state as what we're hearing from the business community every day, and this is a good step for us to properly put staff back into the business."
While the business community welcomes the decision, Mrs Williamson said "negating the implications on the risk of spreading Covid will be a decision individual business owners will need to take" alongside health authorities' advice.
NSW premier Dominic Perrottet proposed the elimination of mandatory isolation at the 30 September meeting of the national cabinet in Canberra that prime minister Anthony Albanese and premiers of states and territories have supported.
The decision also included ending the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment effective on 14 October this year but exemptions include vulnerable workers in high-risk health care services in aged care, disability care, Aboriginal health care, and hospital care sectors.
The Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson has however warned against the national cabinet's decision saying "people who have Covid have the potential to unleash another wave and tip a teetering health system over into crisis again."
"We need to be extremely cautious, follow the evidence if we're going to make major changes to public health advice like this.
"We're extremely lucky at the moment we're between waves. But we're seeing in the northern hemisphere a massive upswing of COVID cases and hospitals filling up again.
"We don't want that to happen in Australia as the holiday season approaches so we need extreme caution, and we need to protect the health system and the people who work in it and the patients it serves."
In other news: ACM launches search for next gen journalists
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.