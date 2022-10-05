Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Errin Williamson says ending covid isolation helps businesses

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
October 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A decision by the national cabinet to scrap mandatory COVID-19 isolation rules will help ease staff shortages for Dubbo businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.