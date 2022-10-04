Fuel expenses for the Blackburn family have increase up to 50 per cent in the past 18 months, and now, with an increase to the fuel excise, the cost of fuel will be felt even more for the farming family.
"Obviously our costings depend on our operations but it's not cheap what we do for a living," farmer Tracy Blackburn said.
The Blackburn family run a farm just outside of Dubbo, and while they are entitled to a rebate for diesel used for their on-farm vehicles, such as tractors and motorbikes, they are still feeling the pinch in the areas not covered by the rebate.
"Fuel expenses on grazing cattle and sheep are cheaper but growing crops use a lot more machinery and running diesel irrigation pumps is absolutely costly," Mrs Blackburn said.
"It also depends on the size of a farming operation and we're pulling heavier weight."
"A trolley full of groceries for us had jumped to $250 from $120. Our expenses on running cars are the same as everyone else, there's no magic bullet to fuel price, unfortunately."
Mrs Blackburn said they would have to account for fuel when setting the farm gate price for their mixed farming produce and livestock operations to ensure they were able to make a living.
The NSWFA chair of the economics and trade committee, John Lowe, a central west farmer, said the federal Labor government cannot make the assumption that a spike in fuel prices will not occur.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is keeping a tab on potential petrol operators jacking up prices and consumers from farmers to families should be smarter because they will be paying more for essentials such as fuel, Mr Lowe said.
The association is concerned for the transport operators who carry food and freight and the end of the excise discount is going to significantly increase the cost of transport that would be passed on to consumers, Mr Lowe said.
"Things are getting dearer and we need to find savings because of those cost of living pressures.
"Buying local in-season produce is a great way to save, it's just a case of being deliberate about what you purchase."
Parkes MP Mark Coulton said the Albanese government needed to justify the increase on the fuel excise at a time when everyday Australians were struggling to meet the soaring cost of living.
Opposition MP for Parkes Mark Coulton said Labor had the upper hand in retaining the previous Coalition government's 22.1 cents excise cut effected from 1 April this year as part of the budget savings measures in the 2022-2023 budget.
"This is a decision completely done by the Labor government. They control parliament and they decided to bring it back, " Mr Coulton told the Daily Liberal.
"It was a good move at the time when the previous government was able to reduce it. [Labor has] to explain why.
"It is concerning because the cost of living pressures is starting to hit home, not only on the cost of fuel but also interest rate increases on mortgage payments."
The 22.1 cents a litre excise cut applied to petrol, diesel, and other petroleum-based products except for the aviation industry but ended at midnight on Wednesday, 28 September.
Mr Coulton urged farmers, businesses and households to keep an eye out for potential price gouging at the bowser.
"People have to look around for prices because you can get considerably different prices depending on your location. We have to make sure price gouging on petrol prices is not happening," Mr Coulton said.
"This government has to bear responsibility for its decision."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
