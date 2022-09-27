Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

'It's a worry': Cabbies to bear the cost of fuel excise rise in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
September 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The price of fuel in Dubbo was sitting at an average of 180 cents per litre on Tuesday. Picture by Belinda Soole

Local transport businesses are bracing themselves for losses with petrol prices expected to soar in coming weeks following a rise in the fuel excise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.