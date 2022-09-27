Women and children fleeing from domestic and family violence will be able to find a home away from home at Housing Plus in Dubbo after the development of 'The Orchard'.
After a $10,000 boost from the Dubbo Stampede committee, Housing Plus will be able to furnish their new emergency accommodation.
In 2020 Housing Plus received funding through the Safe Places program to build emergency accommodation in Dubbo for women and children escaping domestic and family violence.
The Orchard Dubbo will consist of two, one bedroom and two, two-bedroom self-contained units to allow privacy and will be a haven for women and children escaping domestic and family violence that provides a safe supported environment for women to recover.
Rochelle Monaghan, Housing Plus Engagement and Volunteer Coordinator said the $10,000 would make a big impact on covering the costs to be able to furnish one of the units.
"It would help provide the finishing touches to make these houses into homes," she said.
"There's never enough accommodation, there's never enough places to put people safely and securely and the units we are building in Dubbo are somewhere safe for people to begin their journey to recovery."
READ MORE:
Feeling the support from the Dubbo community for the project, is really nice to know, Ms Monaghan said.
"It will help the women and children that will be staying with us to know that the Dubbo community is there to support them," she said.
"You look at domestic violence and acknowledge it does happen and it does happen in our community and there are people who need our help and our support."
Ms Monaghan said the Dubbo Stampede committee had been amazing and were dedicated to supporting their community.
"We were incredibly excited to hear they raised such a large amount of money and just knowing what that money can do...it helps us well on the way to providing safe homes for people," she said.
Dubbo Stampede president Nathan Weeks said the whole point of the event was to support local initiative.
"This was something that obviously was a very worthwhile cause to put into," he said.
"It was something different the stampede hadn't supported before in the past, so we were really excited to get behind this one."
The $10,000 was a donation from the proceeds from the 2022 Dubbo Stampede event.
"We are looking forward to seeing how it gets used," he said.
As for how the event went, Mr Weeks said for the first live event they've had in three years was "fantastic."
"We are looking forward to next year with bigger and better things," he said.
Construction on these four accommodation units is set to commence December 2022, based on the project programme we are on track to be operational by November 2023.
If you need help in a domestic violence situation, you can call 1800 737 732, 24/7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.