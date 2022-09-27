Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Housing Plus will furnish new emergency accommodation thanks to a donation from Dubbo Stampede

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:30am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Weeks, Katie Lyons and Maureen Darlington with Staff from Housing Plus Western Womens Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service. Picture by Belinda Soole.

Women and children fleeing from domestic and family violence will be able to find a home away from home at Housing Plus in Dubbo after the development of 'The Orchard'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.