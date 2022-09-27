Local vinnies volunteer is the Orana region's volunteer of the year

Local Vinnies volunteer Ian Wray has been announced as this year's volunteer of year for the Orana region.
The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards - now in their 16th year - are run by the Centre for Volunteering and acknowledge the outstanding effort of volunteers working across all sections of the community.
"Volunteers from across the region continue to give so much of their time and energy to help make their local community a better place," said Centre for Volunteering CEO, Gemma Rygate.
"Our ceremony today recognises their work and gives us the chance to say thank you for their dedication and service to their communities."
Mr Wray, who also won the Senior Volunteer of the Year award, took out the title for his ongoing work supporting local people in need as part of the Vinnies' Care and Support team. He also works on the after-hours on-call service as a driver and coordinates all furniture donations and Foodbank orders for food parcel donations.
Aside from his work for Vinnies, Mr Wray has also given his spare time to help a newly settled refugee, organised immigration support, volunteers as a bus driver and with the Dubbo Rescue Squad.
Ten-year-old Izabelle Kelly from Dubbo was announced as the Orana region's Young Volunteer of the Year. Three years ago, she convinced her primary school classmates to help make more than 100 joey pouches for animals impacted by the Warrumbungle bushfires.
More recently, she handmade 200 cards to send to isolated elderly residents during the COVID-19 lockdown and helped her class pack and send 75 pencil cases with stationery to South Lismore Public School children impacted by the floods.
The Adult Volunteer of the Year for this year is Claire Jenkins from Trangie - a prolific volunteer and fundraiser for the NSW Cancer Council Stars of Dubbo event. She was also a major player in the Crops for Cancer initiative around Warren and Trangie, where local farmers were encouraged to give part of their grain harvest to help raise more than $30,000 for the Cancer Council.
The 11 volunteers with the University of the Third Age Dubbo Chapter Committee were announced as this year's Volunteer Team of the Year for ensuring the organisation's 400 members can access 30 classes and activities to help break down isolation among retirees.
All of the Orana region winners will be invited to the Gala State Ceremony for the announcement of the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year on International Volunteer Day in December.
"Congratulations to today's award recipients. These awards have shown us that the volunteering spirit remains as strong as ever across our state," said NSW Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones.
"I am proud of the amazing effort and ongoing commitment that we see each year from the 4.9 million volunteers who selflessly give their time across NSW. Thank you."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
