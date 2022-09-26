Daily Liberal
Dubbo Arts Fair showcases works from 45 regional artists

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
September 26 2022 - 6:00pm
Dubbo artist Shannon Lee Kassell at the Dubbo Arts Fair on Sunday, 25 September 2022. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The arts scene in the region has had surprising results, as 45 leading artists from across the region converged at the weekend's Dubbo Arts Fair at the Western Plains Cultural Centre showcasing their best works since the pandemic.

