The arts scene in the region has had surprising results, as 45 leading artists from across the region converged at the weekend's Dubbo Arts Fair at the Western Plains Cultural Centre showcasing their best works since the pandemic.
In its second year running, there is already a guarantee next spring's showcase of all things creative by the region's artistic community will be "bigger and better", said Dubbo Regional Council's cultural development coordinator Jess Moore.
"It's gone really successful this year. When we held it last year before COVID-19 hit, we thought it might even be a flash in the pan because it was new but it was very successful.
"We were kinda' bit surprised by that, and this year reinforced to us how in demand an event like this is, and how well supported this is."
Among Dubbo-based artists who displayed their latest pieces, newcomer Shannon Lee Kassell, who prefers to go by the name Shannon Lee for her artworks, has quickly sold her debut entry at the 2021 Archibald Prize.
Nineteen-year-old Miss Lee's self-portrait, 'What they see versus who I am' hung at the Tap Gallery for artworks that missed out on the prestigious Archibald and Wynne & Sulman Prize.
An unknown arts buyer snapped the artwork for $200.
"It's the one people come to look at first and I luckily sold it first up. She came up and said 'I want to buy that one'," an excited Miss Lee told the Daily Liberal at the show on Sunday.
From Lightning Ridge originally, Gamilaraay artist Hayden Wood was exhilarated to announce she had at least 35 "red dotted" artworks and prints sold at the fair.
His most expensive piece, with a $1,500 price tag, was a depiction of the "changing skin tones" of Indigenous cultures, the 33-year-old artist said.
"A lot of Stolen Generation [stories], a lot of inter-marriages and mistreatment of our people over the years, that's what it means to me."
An ex-commercial artist who created some of the marketing materials for Myers, Maria Oates has set up a workshop and studio at Dubbo for aspiring artists, passing on her talents to those who want to be expressive through arts.
"I don't want to sound too arty, but as a mixed-media artist, I take inspiration from whatever takes my fancy," said Mrs Oates whose paintings drew both buyers and browsers.
"I'd like to think that people are coming [and looking at all these artworks] and realising how much time, effort and creative thinking go when they appreciate it."
Using her imagination from materials available around the region, Jude Morrell, an art photographer and teacher, creates pieces of jewellery that show exquisite colours, textures, shapes and sizes.
"I just really love doing them, it's meditative putting them together," said Ms Morrell.
The plans for next year's fair are still under wraps but Ms Moore can reveal that "we're doing it again as we see it has a potential of being the biggest art fair on this side of the Blue Mountains".
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
