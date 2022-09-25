Spring into fun this school holidays in Dubbo

If you're looking for something new to do this school holidays, or something to keep the kids busy while you're at work, we've got you covered.
From comedy shows, to zookeeper experiences, to kids craft - there's so much to keep kids busy around Dubbo this spring school holidays.
Want to walk with the dinosaurs? Erth Visual and Physical are bringing their phenomenally lifelike puppets to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, October the 8th. 'Erth's Prehistoric World' brings to life prehistoric creatures from the land and sea as a gateway for children to learn about everything from geology to literature. Tickets for the show - which starts at 4:00pm - can be booked on the convention centre's website and cost $26 for adults and $21 for youth.
Expect a whole lot of laughs at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre this school holidays, with kids sketch comedy duo The Listies bringing their show 'ROFL' to the stage. The "insane, interactive, illogical and irreverent" is suitable for kids aged four and over and will be on at the theatre on October 4, starting at 6:30pm. Tickets for the show can be booked online at the DRTCC website - adult tickets cost $24 and youth tickets are $21.
From Tuesday through to Friday each week of the school holidays, the Taronga Western Plains Zoo is running a unique school holiday program, providing children with engaging experiences, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the zoo and the animals that live there. The full-day programs run from 8:30am to 3:30pm and cost $45 per child per day. Make sure to book a spot quickly on the zoo's website as the sessions are filling up fast.
Whether your child's a budding artist or just likes to dabble, the Western Plains Cultural Centre is running four creative school holiday workshops in the second week of the school holidays. This spring, kids aged 5 to 14 can learn how to paint still life, create woven works, make eye-catching silhouette pop art and create one-of-a-kind t-shirts using Japanese tie-dye techniques. Each workshop will be run over two two-hour sessions each day from Tuesday to Friday. The workshops cost just $10 and can be booked online at the cultural centre's website.
Starting at 2:00pm on Tuesday the 27th September and Tuesday the 4th of October, the Dubbo RSL Club will be hosting fun kids bingo sessions. At just $5 per player, kids will get afternoon tea, a bingo dabber, a bingo book and will go into the draw for a fun half time raffle. Book tickets online at the Dubbo RSL Club website to secure a spot.
Kumiai Ryu Martial Arts academy in Dubbo is hosting an action-packed school holiday camp filled with games, themed days and fun activities. Sessions will be running every day throughout the school holidays, except for labour day, with a 9:00am drop off and 4:00pm pickup. A full day of fun will set parents back $46 and a half day only costs $25. Find a booking for the program on the school's Facebook page.
A great option for busy parents, the Dubbo PCYC will run a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged kids this school holidays. The jam-packed program includes something for every child - from multi-sports, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. The holiday programs run from 8:30am to 5:00pm, and will set you back just $40 per child. Check out the full timetable of school holidays activities on the Dubbo PCYC's website.
With so many exciting activities on offer there's no better time to check out the local library than the school holidays. At the Dubbo library, younger kids will have a chance to explore chemical reactions, create their own slime, learn about the science of colour and have a go at some engineering challenges. For youth, aged 13 to 18, the library will be hosting a board games afternoon. See the full timetable of free school holiday events at the Macquarie Regional Library website.
