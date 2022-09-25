Spring into fun this school holidays in Dubbo

Want to walk with the dinosaurs? Erth Visual and Physical are bringing their phenomenally lifelike puppets to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, October the 8th. 'Erth's Prehistoric World' brings to life prehistoric creatures from the land and sea as a gateway for children to learn about everything from geology to literature. Tickets for the show - which starts at 4:00pm - can be booked on the convention centre's website and cost $26 for adults and $21 for youth.