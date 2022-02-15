news, local-news,

A unique community group with the aim of encouraging mature age residents to take up educational interests is holding enrolment days next week. The University of the Third Age (U3A) will hold the event on Friday, February 25 and Monday, February 28 between 10am and 12pm at 76 Wingewarra Street (next to the Art Gallery). The group has been running for 31 years in Dubbo, for mature aged people who are keen to not only expand their knowledge, but their networking as well. READ ALSO: There are 32 different courses available from digital photography, exercise, military history, Australian history, medieval history, romance languages, Ukulele and singing. This year the group are also fortunate to have the Dubbo Zoo offer an endangered species class for animal lovers. Tutors will be available on the day to answer questions, enlarge on their course content, let you know when and where each course is held, and what to expect. Members can choose what classes suit them and only have to pay $20 per year to be able to do as many on offer. For more information visit www.dubbo.u3anet.org.au

