The Dubbo weather will fluctuate between a to of 31 and 34 degrees in the coming week. Wednesday is expected to hit a top of 32 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. On Thursday and Friday it's expected to reach a maximum of 34 degrees, before dropping to 31 on Saturday. It's forecast to be slightly hotter on Sunday and Monday with a top of 33. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The week will be partly cloudy, however the BoM hasn't forecast more than a 20 per cent chance of rain within the next seven days. In February so far there has been 3.8 millimetres of rain. Only three days of rain have been recorded, with the most coming on Saturday, February 12 with 2.4mm. The hottest temperature for the month was 35.1 on Thursday, February 10.

