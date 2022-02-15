Man dies in single-vehicle crash at Hermidale

news, local-news,

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash at Hermidale. Emergency services were called to Yarrandale Road, about 15 kilometres north of Hermidale, following reports a white Toyota Hilux had left the road, hitting a table drain and rolled, about 1pm on Monday. The driver of the Toyota - a 60-year-old man - died at the scene. READ ALSO: Officers attached to Central North Police District established a crime scene and began inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As inquiries continue, anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage from the area, is urged to contact police. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

