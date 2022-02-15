news, local-news,

Three people have been charged after a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle during a road safety enforcement operation in Dubbo over the weekend. North West Region Traffic and Highway Patrol command began operation Trance on February 10 which ran through to February 13 targeting driving offences in and around Dubbo. During the operation 509 random breath tests were conducted by police, resulting in two people with drink-driving. READ MORE: Police conducted 115 random drug tests, with 17 people returning a positive indication for the presence of a prohibited drug. In total, 22 charges were laid and an additional 100 traffic infringement notices were issued for a range of traffic-related offences. Of note, about 12.45am on February 12, officers from Mt Druitt Highway Patrol were patrolling, when they attempted to stop a white Mahindra XUV wagon on Erskine street in Dubbo, believed to have been stolen. When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated through several streets before heading south on the Newell Highway. About 90 kilometres south of Dubbo the wagon ran out of fuel causing it to leave the road before hitting a fence and tree. The driver and two passengers exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before they were arrested in a wheat field nearby. All three were taken to Dubbo Police Station. The driver - a 28-year-old man - was charged with driving a conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, carry a cutting weapon upon apprehension, possess prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. Two female passengers - aged 25 and 30 - were charged with being carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, February 17. The two women were given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, March 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/05bb3c87-27ea-4ae7-8ea2-d78ace9adf0a.JPG/r0_155_5568_3301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg