Dr Mary braves the shave - next stop, dancing for cancer

Dr Mary Nushaj wore dangly earrings on the day she had all her hair cut off for cancer and she was feeling "fabulous" after hitting her fundraising target. The resident medical officer in oncology at Western Cancer Centre said she was "a bit overwhelmed" when the Liberal spoke with her right after she cut her waist-length locks, but she was in high spirits to be supporting a cause so close to her heart. Dr Nushaj witnesses the benefits of oncology research every day, through her work, and is a champion of the value of screening programs. "Please get yourself checked out for your skin, cervical, breast and bowel, if you're eligible for a screening program. If we can avoid people getting cancer in the first place, if we can catch it early, that's better than catching it later," Dr Nushaj said. Dr Nushaj is participating in the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer, which challenges local identities to learn a dance in 8-10 weeks and perform it in front of paying guests at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, March 25. The initiative raises money for Cancer Council NSW and the important work they do in research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer. Dr Nushaj's big chop was one of a number of fundraising initiatives she has undertaken in the lead-up to the big dance, and followed-on from a wildly successful trivia night on the weekend. "It was such a good night. We had about 80 people take part in the quiz and we raised about $1000 in ticket sales alone. We held a raffle and got about $500 in addition. It was a lot of fun, there were a lot of groans and cheers, and everyone was having a great time," she said. Her hair, which had been long for 15 years, was cut into a buzzcut on Monday by local hairdresser Kristy Hubbard of Violet - Hair Van. "It feels fabulous. IUt's very much wash and wear," Dr Nushaj said. The Dubbo hospital staff gathered cash donations, lifting Dr Nushaj clear of her $3000 fundraising target. "People really are willing to donate for a good cause. If you put yourself out there and take a few risks you can make it happen. At the beginning I didn't know if I was going to reach $3000 but it was a team effort," Dr Nushaj said. Donate and buy tickets to the Dance for Cancer fundraising evening at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

