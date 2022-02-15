'It's not safe': Dubbo nurses, midwives take strike action

news, local-news,

"One, two, three, four, we won't take it any more. Five, six, seven, eight, patient safety cannot wait." This was one of the chants that could be heard on the streets of Dubbo on Tuesday morning, as up to 50 nurses and midwives joined state-wide strike action calling for nurse-to-patient ratios in every hospital. The action, organised by the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA), went ahead despite the Industrial Relations Commission ordering against it. The NSWNMA was also seeking a pay rise above 2.5 per cent for recognition of their workloads during the pandemic, and to compensate for their wage freeze in 2020. The local rally constituted workers from Dubbo Base Hospital Branch and they marched to Dubbo MP, Dugald Saunders' office. Danielle Selfe, Dubbo Hospital Branch member and midwife, said the situation was so dire that up to 17 women and 17 babies were being cared for by only two staff members in some cases. "It's not safe," said Ms Selfe. "We want one staff member to three patients in maternity services. For a labouring woman we want one-to-one care." She said it wasn't a new issue, but had been worsening over the past decade. "The pandemic is showing the weaknesses in our current health system. It's broken, and the NSW nurses and midwives are broken with it," she said. "At the end of every shift I need to convince my team that we need to come back tomorrow, if not for us then for the women we care for." Kate Butler, a Dubbo Hospital Branch member and registered nurse, said Emergency Department (ED) workers wanted one staff member to every three patients. She said the workers were overstretched, working double shifts and overtime, and exhausted. "We're burnt-out, our compassion is just killed, and the State Government is just kicking us when we're down," Ms Butler said. "We're not able to deliver safe patient care that our community deserves and we have a professional obligation to speak out." Ms Butler feared there would be "a whole generation of healthcare professionals that are going to reach breaking point and leave the profession if something is not done". "We deserve better and our community and patients deserve better," she said. Both women said they had thought of leaving the profession due to low staffing levels and the associated stress at work. Ms Selfe and Ms Butler, who have been working in the industry for 15 years between them, agreed that the strike action taken on Tuesday was justified under the circumstances. Ms Butler said: "We've tolerated this for too long. We've gone through the right avenues previously - to make the health system hear what the staff is saying - and they're not listening, so this is unfortunately the last straw for us. We're not coping." They said the Dubbo branch of NSWNMA would continue to maintain pressure and further strikes would occur if NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet did not heed their calls. Dubbo nurses and midwives joined those striking at more than 150 public hospitals and health services across NSW, which included rallies at Bathurst, Orange, Cowra and Gilgandra. The strike action was staggered across the morning, with some nurses and midwives walking off the job for up to 24 hours. During the strike, life-preserving services were maintained in all public hospitals and health services. NSW Health said in a statement on Monday: "NSW Health recognises and is thankful for its committed workforce, which has worked tirelessly during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic."

