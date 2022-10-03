Dubbo Regional Council has closed Saxa Road to all traffic between the Golden and Mitchell Highways, due to several, large pavement failures.
The failures have made the road dangerous to travel on.
A social media post said "Dubbo Regional Council is making arrangements to rectify the situation as soon as conditions become favourable for this work."
As of Wednesday morning, the Macquarie downstream of Burrendong Dam has now also been issued a minor to major flood warning.
The first of several heavy downpours to hit Western NSW did so on Tuesday evening as a massive storm rolls across the state.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York APM believes the forecast will be another test for parts of the state.
"The majority of river systems are already full, and the predicted rainfall could see renewed river level rises similar to what has been experienced in the last month," she said.
"Many communities across inland, central west and western NSW including Gunnedah, Wee Waa, Warren, Parkes, Forbes, and Albury are expected to be impacted."
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued a weather warning intially on Tuesday morning as NSW prepares for up to six consecutive days of rain.
The warning states heavy rainfall will hit the more Western parts of the region with Nyngan and Cobar both sit to receive downpours.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding has developed over parts of far western NSW and is forecast to extend to western parts of the Riverina and Central West Slopes and Plains districts early on Wednesday morning," the warning states.
"The heavy rainfall risk will mainly be with thunderstorms embedded in the rain band.
"The heavy rainfall is expected to ease from the far west during Wednesday afternoon, then ease throughout the warning area on Wednesday night."
BoM is predicting approximately 30-40mm of rain to fall west of Dubbo before the storm moves to the city.
Anywhere from 15-20mm is expected to hit Dubbo on Wednesday before showers continue during the week before peaking on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
With the Bathurst 1000 on this weekend, Commissioner York urged travellers to drive to the conditions.
"We are preparing for possible flooding along the Macquarie River - and with Bathurst shaping up for a wet weekend it is important people take steps to stay safe," she said.
"School holidays are also continuing so it is important all holiday makers who are travelling on the roads over this time to drive to the conditions and avoid flooded roads."
Across the weekend up to 55mm of rain could fall in Dubbo, while up to 113mm may fall this week as a whole.
The massive downpour would likely see the Macquarie River rise once again and could put several low-level bridges around Dubbo once again underwater.
