As bushfire season begins, residents across NSW's central west are being warned of a greater risk of fast-moving grass fires following this year's wet weather.
"Once it stops raining it won't take long for the days to heat up and the grass to cure and we'll have some really big fuel loads out here in the west," said Peter Fothergill, Orana Team District Services Officer at the NSW Rural Fire Service
"The RFS is expecting more of a western grasslands fire season, rather than the east coast. Because of all the wet weather the bush is really wet and it will stay wet longer."
Since July, the NSW Rural Fire Service has already dealt with more than 1,000 grass fires across the state - including one out of control grass fire in Mendooran today, another on Peak Hill Road in Dubbo last month and a 40-hectare grass fire in Gulgong in August.
With more rain predicted in Dubbo and surrounds throughout spring, grass and crops will continue to thrive, creating more fuel for fires when the weather dries up.
Grass fires move at three times the speed of a bush fire and the taller and drier the grass is, the quicker the fire will move and more intensely it will burn.
The RFS say anyone who lives or works near an area where there is long grass or paddocks could be at risk. People travelling through areas of open grassy paddocks should also "remain vigilant" on the road and be aware of the grass fire risk.
"It is important if you work, live or visit bush fire prone areas that you update and discuss your bush fire survival plan and know what you and your family will do if threatened by fire this season," said NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers.
Stephen Knight, a fire inspector with NSW Fire and Rescue in Dubbo, said there are simple things people can do to prepare their homes this fire season and reduce their vulnerability to fire.
"Because of the beautiful wet weather we've been having there's lots of fuel around our homes. It's a great time to clean out your gutters from leaves and keep your yards lovely because embers can float in from out of town," said Mr Knight
The beginning of the Bush Fire Danger Period means that landholders who want to light a fire must obtain a permit and notify their local fire authority and neighbours 24 hours in advance. On days where a Total Fire Ban is in place, all fire permits will be revoked.
"While firefighters and emergency agencies will do everything they can to keep the community safe, protection is a shared responsibility and everybody needs to play their part to be fire safe," said Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Commissioner Megan Stiffler.
