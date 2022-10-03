Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

'Lots of fuel around': Local firies warn of grass fire risk as weather warms up

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This fire season there is an increased risk of grass fires, the RFS warns. Picture supplied

As bushfire season begins, residents across NSW's central west are being warned of a greater risk of fast-moving grass fires following this year's wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.