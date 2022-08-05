Daily Liberal

The 95 firefighters killed while on duty to save other people's lives and properties are remembered in sombre memorial in Dubbo

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
August 5 2022
Rural Fire Service Association president Scott Campbell lays a wreath at the RFS Memorial Garden situated on the grounds of the new RFS Training Academy in Dubbo NSW. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Since 1932, the Rural Fire Service has lost 95 firefighters in the line of duty, the largest number being 26 in 2011 and the Black Summer bushfires in 2019 and 2020. Those tragedies remained raw for their families and colleagues.

